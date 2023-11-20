Police investigating vandalism at Rep. Adriano Espaillat's office
NEW YORK -- Congressman Adriano Espaillat's Upper Manhattan office was vandalized earlier Sunday.
Someone wrote that the representative is complicit in genocide, adding "No more aid to Israel ... free Palestine."
The vandalism comes after photos of hostages being held by Hamas were put up in the office window a few weeks ago.
No arrests have been made.
