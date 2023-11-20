Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigating vandalism at Rep. Adriano Espaillat's office

By Jeff Capellini

/ CBS New York

Rep. Adriano Espaillat's Manhattan office vandalized
Rep. Adriano Espaillat's Manhattan office vandalized 00:13

NEW YORK -- Congressman Adriano Espaillat's Upper Manhattan office was vandalized earlier Sunday.

Someone wrote that the representative is complicit in genocide, adding "No more aid to Israel ... free Palestine."

The vandalism comes after photos of hostages being held by Hamas were put up in the office window a few weeks ago.

No arrests have been made. 

First published on November 20, 2023 / 12:08 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.