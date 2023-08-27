Police hunt on for gunman in killing of 45-year-old Bronx mother
NEW YORK -- Police are investigating the killing of a mother of two in the Bronx.
Officers were conducting a wellness check at an apartment on Arnow Avenue in the Allerton section of the borough on Saturday afternoon when they found the body of 45-year-old Cindy Maxwell, who was shot several times.
Investigators are now searching for her killer and a possible motive.
