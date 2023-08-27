Watch CBS News
Police hunt on for gunman in killing of 45-year-old Bronx mother

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating the killing of a mother of two in the Bronx.

Officers were conducting a wellness check at an apartment on Arnow Avenue in the Allerton section of the borough on Saturday afternoon when they found the body of 45-year-old Cindy Maxwell, who was shot several times.

Investigators are now searching for her killer and a possible motive.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 27, 2023 / 6:29 PM

