Police: Gunman fires at MTA bus during morning commute in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - An MTA bus came under fire during the morning commute in Brooklyn. 

It happened around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday at Flatlands and Louisiana avenues. 

Police said a man tried to enter the bus without paying the fare. He then got off, and started shooting in the direction of three MTA employees. 

No injuries were reported. 

The suspect is still on the loose. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on April 18, 2023 / 8:22 AM

