Police: Group of women beat, rob 15-year-old girl at Queens subway station

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a group of women they say beat and robbed a 15-year-old girl at a subway station in Queens. 

It happened Thursday at the Woodhaven Boulevard station. 

Police said five women pushed the victim to the ground and started punching and kicking her. 

They allegedly stole her wallet before taking off. 

Police said her stolen debit card was later used for several transactions. 

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on October 28, 2022 / 8:40 AM

