Police: Gary Jones found dead after shooting at detectives, striking 3-year-old girl in Suffolk County

RIDGE, N.Y. -- A man is dead and a child is wounded after a standoff with police on Long Island.

Suffolk County police officers responded around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to a townhouse complex in Ridge.

Police said they were investigating a murder that happened back in June in Central Islip. While interviewing a friend of the suspect, detectives learned the suspect was inside the house.

That's when police said the suspect, 38-year-old Gary Jones, appeared from a room inside the house armed with a handgun and fired multiple shots at detectives. One of the shots went through a wall, striking a 3-year-old girl in the next apartment.

Police surrounded the house, calling for hostage negotiators and the emergency services unit. Those officers made entry with a robot and found Jones dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Lovey Toney, 3, was shot by a stray bullet while getting ready for bed inside her family's Ridge home. James Toney

The little girl, identified by her family as 3-year-old Lovely Toney, was rushed to a local hospital in stable condition. CBS New York's Elijah Westbrook spoke with her father on the scene.

"I was just feeding my kids, putting my daughter through her ritual, her nightly bath. Heard what sounded like fireworks. I turned around, and I see my daughter bleeding from what looked like her chest, but I guess it was her abdomen, come to find out," James Toney said. "I have a neighbor that had a gentleman in there that was hiding out the police, I guess, and he decided to take some shots at the cops. Thank goodness nothing hit them, but unfortunately it came through my living room wall, struck my daughter."

The shooting remains under investigation this morning.

Stick with CBS New York for the very latest developments as we learn more information.