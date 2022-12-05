Police: Father, son wearing yarmulkes shot with BB gun on Staten Island
NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a potential hate crime in the Westerleigh section of Staten Island.
Investigators say someone shot a 7-year-old boy and his father with BB gun pellets. They were both wearing yarmulkes at the time.
The child was grazed in the ear. The 35-year-old father was hit in the chest.
Police said they both refused medical attention.
