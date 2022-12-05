Watch CBS News
Police: Father, son wearing yarmulkes shot with BB gun on Staten Island

By CBS New York Team

NYPD investigating potential hate crime on Staten Island
NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a potential hate crime in the Westerleigh section of Staten Island.

Investigators say someone shot a 7-year-old boy and his father with BB gun pellets. They were both wearing yarmulkes at the time.

The child was grazed in the ear. The 35-year-old father was hit in the chest.

Police said they both refused medical attention.

First published on December 5, 2022 / 12:20 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

