Police: Driver suffers apparent medical emergency, crashes into storefront in Bay Shore, Long Island

BAY SHORE, N.Y. -- A 74-year-old woman crashed an SUV into a storefront Friday morning on Long Island.

Police said the driver suffered an apparent medical emergency.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. on Fifth Avenue in Bay Shore.

The Ford Explorer shattered the glass storefront, injuring one woman inside the building. 

The driver and the other woman were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. 

