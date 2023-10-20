Police: Driver suffers apparent medical emergency, crashes into storefront in Bay Shore, Long Island
BAY SHORE, N.Y. -- A 74-year-old woman crashed an SUV into a storefront Friday morning on Long Island.
Police said the driver suffered an apparent medical emergency.
The crash happened around 9 a.m. on Fifth Avenue in Bay Shore.
The Ford Explorer shattered the glass storefront, injuring one woman inside the building.
The driver and the other woman were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.