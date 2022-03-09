Police: Driver of car killed after collision with NICE bus in Old Westbury

OLD WESTBURY, N.Y. -- Police in Nassau County are investigating a fatal accident involving a bus.

Normally busy Glen Cove Road and I U Willets Road in Old Westbury were closed down on Wednesday afternoon. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan was just off the Northern State Parkway, where traffic headaches were mounting. Nassau County and Old Westbury police said a car collided with a Nassau Inter-County Express bus just after 3:30 p.m. Old Westbury police later confirmed the driver of that car was killed.

The crash was so severe, police said, parts of the car involved were sheared off. McLogan reported seeing a blue tarp covering what was left of the car.

Police were interviewing the bus driver, passengers and other witnesses to try to get an idea what caused the accident.

