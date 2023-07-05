Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: Dog stolen from front yard of Huntington Station home

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Owner of dog attacked by coyote in New Jersey wants more animal control in the area
Owner of dog attacked by coyote in New Jersey wants more animal control in the area 02:16

HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. - Police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing a dog from a home in Huntington Station

Police said a man stole a male shih tzu-poodle mix named Bandit from the front yard of a home on Beverly Road. 

The alleged theft happened on June 21 just before 10 p.m. 

The suspect drove off in a vehicle described as possibly a Mercury Grand Marquis. 

Police said the dog is in need of medication. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers. You can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or by CLICKING HERE.  

First published on July 5, 2023 / 2:37 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.