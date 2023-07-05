Police: Dog stolen from front yard of Huntington Station home

Owner of dog attacked by coyote in New Jersey wants more animal control in the area

HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. - Police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing a dog from a home in Huntington Station.

Police said a man stole a male shih tzu-poodle mix named Bandit from the front yard of a home on Beverly Road.

The alleged theft happened on June 21 just before 10 p.m.

The suspect drove off in a vehicle described as possibly a Mercury Grand Marquis.

Police said the dog is in need of medication.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers. You can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or by CLICKING HERE.