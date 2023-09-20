Watch CBS News
Local News

NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban: Homicides, gun violence, others crimes down over the summer

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYPD Commissioner Caban says most major crimes were down over the summer
NYPD Commissioner Caban says most major crimes were down over the summer 00:34

NEW YORK -- Police Commissioner Edward Caban is touting what he calls a drop in crime over the summer.

He spoke Wednesday morning at a power breakfast hosted by The Association for a Better New York, an event aimed at increasing New Yorkers' civic engagement.

"Thanks to relentless data-driven deployments and a host of other crimefighting strategies, the summer of 2023 saw reductions in murder and shootings and virtually every other crime category," Caban said.

Caban noted that while progress has been made, there is still work that lies ahead.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 20, 2023 / 12:24 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.