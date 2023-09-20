NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban: Homicides, gun violence, others crimes down over the summer
NEW YORK -- Police Commissioner Edward Caban is touting what he calls a drop in crime over the summer.
He spoke Wednesday morning at a power breakfast hosted by The Association for a Better New York, an event aimed at increasing New Yorkers' civic engagement.
"Thanks to relentless data-driven deployments and a host of other crimefighting strategies, the summer of 2023 saw reductions in murder and shootings and virtually every other crime category," Caban said.
Caban noted that while progress has been made, there is still work that lies ahead.
