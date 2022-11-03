Police: Bakery worker found dead in freezer in Brooklyn

Bakery worker found dead after being locked in freezer

NEW YORK -- A bakery worker was found dead inside a freezer in Brooklyn on Thursday.

Chopper 2 was over the scene at the facility, which is located at 5700 Avenue D and East 58th Street.

Officials said co-workers made the grim discovery at around 8 a.m. They believe the 33-year-old worker went inside the freezer to clean it at around 3 a.m., but got locked in.

Police have not yet identified the worker.