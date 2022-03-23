Police arrest Rasheen Davis, 39, following last week's attempted rape in Harlem

NEW YORK -- The NYPD made an arrest Wednesday in an attack on a 43-year-old woman in Harlem late last week.

Police said 39-year-old Rasheen Davis of the Bronx was hit with multiple charges, including attempted murder and attempted rape, stemming from the alleged attack on West 123rd Street between Malcolm X and Adam Clayton Powell boulevards on Friday night.

Surveillance cameras picked up the purposeful stride of one man wearing a multicolored hoodie with red lettering, a baseball cap, full face covering and blue latex gloves. Police said he punched his victim in the head before dragging her between two parked cars to kick her repeatedly, undress her and try to rape her.