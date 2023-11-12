Watch CBS News
Local News

Police arrest man accused of stabbing 3 people in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Police arrest man accused of stabbing 3 in Brooklyn
Police arrest man accused of stabbing 3 in Brooklyn 00:34

NEW YORK -- Police arrested a man, 27, accused of stabbing three people in Brooklyn on Sunday. 

In one incident, police said a 26-year-old was stabbed on a southbound 4 train in East New York and rushed to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition. 

Detectives believe it was connected to a double-stabbing at a nearby homeless shelter on Blake Avenue that happened minutes earlier. 

Police said two men at the shelter were slashed in the chest and back. 

The suspect was being questioned.

A motive for the stabbings was unclear. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 12, 2023 / 9:42 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.