Police arrest man accused of stabbing 3 people in Brooklyn

Police arrest man accused of stabbing 3 in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Police arrested a man, 27, accused of stabbing three people in Brooklyn on Sunday.

In one incident, police said a 26-year-old was stabbed on a southbound 4 train in East New York and rushed to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

Detectives believe it was connected to a double-stabbing at a nearby homeless shelter on Blake Avenue that happened minutes earlier.

Police said two men at the shelter were slashed in the chest and back.

The suspect was being questioned.

A motive for the stabbings was unclear.