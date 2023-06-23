Police arrest 4th suspect in deadly shooting, robbery of driver Milton Grant in Upper Manhattan

NEW YORK - Almost two years to the day after a deadly shooting in Upper Manhattan, police have announced another arrest.

Milton Grant, 34, was shot and killed in June 2021 in Inwood.

Police said three armed men tried to rob Grant in his car, then fatally shot him as he tried to drive away.

In April, three men were arrested in the case. Now, investigators have announced the arrest of 18-year-old Ramon Rodriguez, from the Bronx.

All of the suspects face murder and other charges.