Police: 87-year-old woman on scooter struck by car in Williamsburg

NEW YORK -- Police said an 87-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was hit while trying to cross a street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn on Monday night.

It happened just after 6 p.m. on Leonard Street. Police said the 36-year-old driver was trying to back his into a parking spot when he struck the woman, who was on her scooter.

She was taken to Woodhull Hospital with head trauma.

The driver remained on scene. Sources told CBS New York he had a suspended license and was taken into custody.

First published on August 21, 2023 / 10:33 PM

