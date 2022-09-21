Police: 84-year-old knocked to ground, robbed on Queens sidewalk

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man they say robbed an 84-year-old who was walking with a cane in Queens.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 9 near 88th Street and 102nd Road in Ozone Park.

Surveillance video shows the victim walking on the sidewalk, as the suspect trails him in the street, hiding behind cars.

Police said the suspect knocked the victim down and took his wallet.

The 84-year-old is expected to be OK.

Anyone with information about his attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.