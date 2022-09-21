Watch CBS News
Police: 84-year-old knocked to ground, robbed on Queens sidewalk

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man they say robbed an 84-year-old who was walking with a cane in Queens. 

It happened around 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 9 near 88th Street and 102nd Road in Ozone Park. 

Surveillance video shows the victim walking on the sidewalk, as the suspect trails him in the street, hiding behind cars. 

Police said the suspect knocked the victim down and took his wallet. 

The 84-year-old is expected to be OK. 

Anyone with information about his attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on September 21, 2022 / 8:14 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

