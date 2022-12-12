Watch CBS News
Police: 72-year-old man accidentally drives car into front of nail salon in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Driver crashes car into nail salon in Sheepshead Bay
Driver crashes car into nail salon in Sheepshead Bay 00:21

NEW YORK -- A car crashed into the front of a nail salon in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn on Sunday morning.

A 72-year-old man accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake and slammed into Nail and Foot Care on Avenue Z at around 11:30 a.m., police said.

He was taken to Coney Island Hospital with minor injuries.

The store's front door was also damaged.

