Police: 72-year-old man accidentally drives car into front of nail salon in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- A car crashed into the front of a nail salon in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn on Sunday morning.
A 72-year-old man accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake and slammed into Nail and Foot Care on Avenue Z at around 11:30 a.m., police said.
He was taken to Coney Island Hospital with minor injuries.
The store's front door was also damaged.
