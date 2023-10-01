Watch CBS News
Police: 5 shot outside lounge in Jersey City

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Police are investigating the shooting of five people outside of a lounge early Sunday morning in Jersey City.

Investigators said a 20-year-old woman was found shot several times along Culver Avenue. She's expected to survive.

Three other victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police said a 24-year-old man, who was also shot, was discovered in a car that crashed while fleeing the scene.

There was no immediate word on a motive for the gun violence.

CBS New York Team
First published on October 1, 2023 / 5:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

