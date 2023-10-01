Police: 5 shot outside lounge in Jersey City
JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Police are investigating the shooting of five people outside of a lounge early Sunday morning in Jersey City.
Investigators said a 20-year-old woman was found shot several times along Culver Avenue. She's expected to survive.
Three other victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Police said a 24-year-old man, who was also shot, was discovered in a car that crashed while fleeing the scene.
There was no immediate word on a motive for the gun violence.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.