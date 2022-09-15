Watch CBS News
Police: 4-year-old in critical condition after bike struck by car in Linden, N.J.

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

LINDEN, N.J. -- Police in Union County said a 4-year-old child is in critical condition after a car crashed into a bicycle on Thursday morning.

Investigators said it happened on the corner East Saint George Avenue and Roselle Street in Linden at around 7:30 a.m. The boy's father was riding a bike with his son when they were hit by a vehicle making a turn.

The child was rushed to University Hospital in Newark. The father suffered minor injuries.

The driver remained at the scene.

So far, no charges have been filed. 

CBS New York Team
First published on September 15, 2022 / 12:30 PM

First published on September 15, 2022 / 12:30 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

