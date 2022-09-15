Police: 4-year-old in critical condition after bike struck by car in Linden, N.J.

LINDEN, N.J. -- Police in Union County said a 4-year-old child is in critical condition after a car crashed into a bicycle on Thursday morning.

Investigators said it happened on the corner East Saint George Avenue and Roselle Street in Linden at around 7:30 a.m. The boy's father was riding a bike with his son when they were hit by a vehicle making a turn.

The child was rushed to University Hospital in Newark. The father suffered minor injuries.

The driver remained at the scene.

So far, no charges have been filed.