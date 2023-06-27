Police: 3 shot, including 1 fatally, in Elizabeth, N.J.
ELIZABETH, N.J. -- Police are investigating after one person was killed and two others, including a baby, were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Elizabeth on Monday night.
The gunfire erupted at around 8:30 p.m. on Salem Avenue.
According to the mayor's office, all three victims were inside the same car that was struck. A 28-year-old man was hospitalized and later died from his injuries. A woman, said to be in her early 20s, and her baby suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses said a black sedan fled the scene.
No arrests have been made.
