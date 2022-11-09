Watch CBS News
Police: 22-year-old man shot in targeted attack in New Rochelle

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday near Monroe College in New Rochelle

Police said a 22-year-old man from Mount Vernon was shot multiple times on Main Street at around 1:30 p.m.

The man was taken to the hospital and was in stable condition. Police believe he was targeted. 

Two men were reportedly seen driving away from the scene in a black sedan. 

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

November 8, 2022

