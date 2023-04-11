Watch CBS News
Police: 2 dead after car drives wrong way on Belt Parkway in Brooklyn

By John Dias

By John Dias

NEW YORK -- Two people were killed when police say a wrong-way driver caused multiple crashes early Tuesday morning on the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn.

The westbound lanes are shut down at exit 13 for the morning commute. 

Police say a 52-year-old man drove a black Infinity on the wrong side of the parkway around 1 a.m., traveling east in the westbound lanes near exit 11. 

He allegedly side-swiped multiple vehicles before colliding with a black Nissan by exit 13. A 79-year-old man was behind the wheel of the Nissan.

Both drivers were rushed to Brookdale Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. 

Witnesses said it was a loud scene.

"Hearing it, I knew it was crazy. Automatically, I went to the terrace to see what it looked like," one witness told CBS2. 

Police are looking into what led up to the crash and how the driver ended up on the wrong side of the road.

First published on April 11, 2023 / 6:03 AM

