Police: 17-year-old boy stabbed at Uniondale High School

UNIONDALE, N.Y. -- A teenager was wounded in a stabbing outside Uniondale High School on Monday. 

Nassau County police said a 17-year-old student was stabbed multiple times. The boy's injuries were said to be serious, but not life-threatening. 

A 15-year-old boy, who is a former student at the school, was arrested nearby.

Police said the stabbing happened on school property. There was no immediate word on what led to the violence. 

December 19, 2022

