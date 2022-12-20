Police: 17-year-old boy stabbed at Uniondale High School

UNIONDALE, N.Y. -- A teenager was wounded in a stabbing outside Uniondale High School on Monday.

Nassau County police said a 17-year-old student was stabbed multiple times. The boy's injuries were said to be serious, but not life-threatening.

A 15-year-old boy, who is a former student at the school, was arrested nearby.

Police said the stabbing happened on school property. There was no immediate word on what led to the violence.