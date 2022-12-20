Police: 17-year-old boy stabbed at Uniondale High School
UNIONDALE, N.Y. -- A teenager was wounded in a stabbing outside Uniondale High School on Monday.
Nassau County police said a 17-year-old student was stabbed multiple times. The boy's injuries were said to be serious, but not life-threatening.
A 15-year-old boy, who is a former student at the school, was arrested nearby.
Police said the stabbing happened on school property. There was no immediate word on what led to the violence.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.