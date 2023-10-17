Police: 10-year-old girl killed after fainting and falling onto subway tracks in Jackson Heights, Queens
NEW YORK -- A 10-year-old girl fell onto the subway tracks and was killed by an oncoming train early Tuesday morning in Jackson Heights, Queens.
Police say the girl fainted around 6:40 a.m. and fell onto the tracks at the 74th Street-Broadway station. She was then struck and killed by a train.
E, F and R trains are dealing with extensive delays for the morning commute as the investigation continues.
