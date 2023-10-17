Watch CBS News
Police: 10-year-old girl killed after fainting and falling onto subway tracks in Jackson Heights, Queens

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A 10-year-old girl fell onto the subway tracks and was killed by an oncoming train early Tuesday morning in Jackson Heights, Queens. 

Police say the girl fainted around 6:40 a.m. and fell onto the tracks at the 74th Street-Broadway station. She was then struck and killed by a train. 

E, F and R trains are dealing with extensive delays for the morning commute as the investigation continues. 

Stick with CBS New York for the latest updates on this developing story. 

First published on October 17, 2023 / 9:02 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

