Police: 10-year-old girl killed after fainting and falling onto subway tracks in Jackson Heights, Queens

NEW YORK -- A 10-year-old girl fell onto the subway tracks and was killed by an oncoming train early Tuesday morning in Jackson Heights, Queens.

Police say the girl fainted around 6:40 a.m. and fell onto the tracks at the 74th Street-Broadway station. She was then struck and killed by a train.

E/F/R train service running with extensive delays in both directions.

E/F/R trains have resumed making scheduled stops in Queens.



What Happened?



Emergency teams responded to someone who was struck by a train at Jackson Hts-Roosevelt Av.



While we work to reduce considerable… https://t.co/ckrCzIXCLD — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) October 17, 2023

E, F and R trains are dealing with extensive delays for the morning commute as the investigation continues.

