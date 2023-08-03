Police: 1 dead after SUV crashes into river in Port Chester

GREENWICH, Conn. -- Police say a driver was killed after an SUV crashed into the Byram River early Thursday morning.

A 36-year-old passenger in the vehicle survived and told police the driver, identified as 31-year-old Juan-Garcia Suschite, was still in the water.

CBS New York has learned the SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed and came to the end of Purdy Avenue at around 2 a.m. According to someone who viewed surveillance video, the driver did not brake, hit a rock at the end of the road, and launched through the fence and into the river.

Chopper 2 captured images of the SUV being removed from the water.

Divers tried to save the driver and passenger.

"Initially, looking at the video, they were traveling at a high rate of speed. They hit the rocks that are right behind us and the rocks took them airborne," Port Chester Police Chief Chris Rosabella said. "When they recovered the vehicle it was upside down and it was actually settled into the mud at the bottom of the river up to about the door handles."

The Port Chester Fire Department had backup from Purchase, as well as Greenwich and Stamford fire departments in Connecticut.

CBS New York was told the driver, Suschite, was Port Chester resident.

The accident is under investigation.