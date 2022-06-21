Pointed attacks highlight latest New York GOP gubernatorial debate

NEW YORK -- It's just over a week to primary day in New York and the Republican gubernatorial candidates squared off Monday night in a debate that got heated.

In their second debate within a week, the candidates agreed on crime being out of control, and once again said they would make changes to bail reform and fire Manhattan's district attorney.

But with time running out, some of the attacks on each other got sharp.

There were plenty of fireworks. Rep. Lee Zeldin and businessman Harry Wilson repeatedly went after each other.

"You don't understand that Mr. Zeldin because you don't understand the first thing about the private sector," Wilson said.

"Oh Mr. Elitist, you went to Harvard, you know more than everybody," Zeldin responded.

The four GOP candidates may be fighting in a blue state, but Donald Trump still looms over the race. Each was asked if they felt Trump had indeed won the presidential election.

"It's something that we'll never for sure know the exact consequence of in Pennsylvania allowing one county to have different rules than another another county," Zeldin said.

"The problem was every state, every Republican governor, every Republican legislature, every state, all 50, sent in their certified results. So, really there wasn't anything that they could do other than accept those results," former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino said.

"I believe that President Trump was re-elected and I think, unfortunately, we have seen one of the greatest crimes in American history committed against our country," Andrew Giuliani said.

"I believe that Joe Biden was the duly elected president of the United States and I believe that we Republicans have to move on and focus on addressing the problems that really hurt working families today," Wilson said.

On the economy, the candidates offered their solutions to cut inflation.

"We do need to meaningfully get rid of the estate tax. We need to reduce our income taxes and corporate taxes corporate and income taxes," Astorino said.

"We will cut $25 billion in spending and peel back these regulations and that together will put $5,000 a year into the pockets of middle class families," Wilson said.

A question about teaching surrounding Juneteenth and slavery prompted the candidates to comment on the state of education.

"I see a system in New York and in America that is under attack. I want my daughter, my baby Grace, to learn a complete history of the United States of America and I also want her to learn very clearly that America, while we haven't always been perfect, it's the greatest country in the world," Giuliani said.

"In order to teach inside of the classroom of the history of the most difficult moments in life, we don't have to pit students against others students, as we've seen inside of classrooms," Zeldin said.

The candidates also largely agreed on opposition to mask mandates, and having kids wear them in school.