Fishing boat runs aground in Point Pleasant Beach
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. -- A large fishing boat ran aground in Point Pleasant Beach near the Manasquan Inlet on Friday.
It happened around 5 a.m.
At least three people were on board the boat at the time. They were all rescued by the Point Pleasant Fire Department.
We're told some of the fishermen were hurt.
A salvage boat will be used to remove the fishing vessel.
