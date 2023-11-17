Watch CBS News
Fishing boat runs aground in Point Pleasant Beach

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. -- A large fishing boat ran aground in Point Pleasant Beach near the Manasquan Inlet on Friday.

It happened around 5 a.m.

At least three people were on board the boat at the time. They were all rescued by the Point Pleasant Fire Department.

We're told some of the fishermen were hurt.

A salvage boat will be used to remove the fishing vessel.

