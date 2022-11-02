Point Pleasant Beach report confirmed cases of bird flu at Lake of the Lilies

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.Y. -- Officials in Point Pleasant Beach are reporting confirmed cases of bird flu at the community's Lake of the Lilies.

Police are asking residents to avoid interacting with any sick, injured or dead birds in the area while recent deaths of ivnestigated.

In a Facebook post, the mayor added while risk of human transmission is low, residents should keep away from the area until the illness has run its course among the swans and geese there.