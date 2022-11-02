Watch CBS News
Local News

Point Pleasant Beach report confirmed cases of bird flu at Lake of the Lilies

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Bird flu cases reported in Point Pleasant Beach
Bird flu cases reported in Point Pleasant Beach 00:24

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.Y. -- Officials in Point Pleasant Beach are reporting confirmed cases of bird flu at the community's Lake of the Lilies.

Police are asking residents to avoid interacting with any sick, injured or dead birds in the area while recent deaths of ivnestigated.

In a Facebook post, the mayor added while risk of human transmission is low, residents should keep away from the area until the illness has run its course among the swans and geese there.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 2, 2022 / 7:53 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.