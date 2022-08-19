Watch CBS News
Several sharks spotted at Point Lookout, Lido Beach

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- There was another shark sighting on Long Island on Friday.

Hempstead officials say lifeguards spotted several sharks around 11:45 a.m. at Point Lookout and Lido Beach.

The sharks were close to the shoreline.

Swimming is currently permitted, but officials warn beachgoers to stay on the edge of the water. Red flag warnings are also up on beaches.

August 19, 2022

