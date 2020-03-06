Women's History Month: Bronx park showcasing graffiti, street art made by women

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) -- This Women's History Month, a park in the Bronx is showcasing unique graffiti and street art made exclusively by women.

A celebration of female artists paints the walls of the Poe Park Visitor Center with color and life. The Women's History Month exhibit shines a light on women whose talents include legal graffiti and street art.

"That's what Women's History Month is all about. It's us celebrating what we do all year," said Bronx artist Lady K-Fever.

She gets her inspiration from music, lyrics, and nature.

A purple abstract painting by Bronx artist Lady K-Fever is meant to symbolize broken piano keys with a graffiti-like flare and pops of color. (Credit: CBS2)

A purple abstract painting is meant to symbolize broken piano keys with a graffiti-like flare and pops of color. Lady K-Fever says female street artists like herself are breaking the mold, showing that graffiti can be feminine too.

"I think with graffiti, most people know it as being a pretty male-dominated art form, so it's important for us women to shine," she said.

Fellow artist Lady JDay, from Brooklyn, gets her inspiration from the powerful women painted across her canvases.

"It's important for me to appreciate all these women who are doing amazing things and inspiring, so I just want to show more of them," she said.

Artist Lady JDay, from Brooklyn, gets her inspiration from the powerful women painted across her canvases. (Credit: CBS2)

Lady JDay uses her craft to shine a light on women in the entertainment industry, including rapper Cardi B and actress Taraji P. Henson. She combines pop art with street style techniques to create larger than life creations.

The ultimate goal of the visitor center's showcase is to show people passing through that women can accomplish anything they set their minds to.

"It's important to shine a light on these artists because people are not aware that women can be graffiti artists," said Lucy Aponte with the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation. "There are women who are amazing, and they do wonderful work"

Their work is being recognized every day at the Bronx park. From sweet treats to graffiti over a license plate, something is bound to catch your eye.

The showcase is on display through the end of March. For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/poe-park-visitor-center.