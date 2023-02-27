Plow crews ready to clear roads for morning commute in New York, New Jersey

Crews in NY, NJ ready to clear roads for Tuesday AM commute

Crews in NY, NJ ready to clear roads for Tuesday AM commute

Crews in NY, NJ ready to clear roads for Tuesday AM commute

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- Plows at the Bergen County Annex were loaded up and ready to go Monday.

"We're actually people home right now so that they'll get their eight hours rest," said County Executive Jim Tedesco.

Monday afternoon, Tedesco said crews would return when snow starts to fall and tackle the roads overnight to ensure safe passage, especially during the Tuesday morning rush.

Check the latest forecast

Driver have to do their parts too.

"Seeing as how no one's driven in snow this year, go slow," Tedesco said. "You can drive in snow, just go slow."

Especially in heavy, wet snow.

"It's hard to believe, today is so nice," said Marie Rowan of Warwick, New York.

Much to Rowan's dismay, blaring sun and mid-40s temps will take a quick turn tonight.

"I'm ready for spring at any moment," she said.

Rowan's daughter was much more enthusiastic about winter finally making a stand.

"We love to ski and anything outside. So it'll be great," said Megan Rowan.

In Rockland County, New York, plows filled to the brim with salt were set for a busy night.

"We've already treated the roads," said Charles "Skip" Vezzetti, superintendent of highways for Rockland County. "There's plenty of salt on the roads and that should help us through the storm."

Vezzetti said crews stand ready to start clearing snow once it starts to stick.

"I'm not ready for the snow at all. In my advancing years, I don't want to shovel anymore," said Mitch Opperman of New City, New York.

Shoveling will be a necessity for many Tuesday morning. Remember to stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks while shoveling heavy, wet snow.