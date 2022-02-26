"Plaza Suite," starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, starts previews on Broadway
NEW YORK -- Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick are back on Broadway.
Previews begin Friday night for "Plaza Suite" at the Hudson Theatre. It's a revival of Neil Simon's 1968 play.
The real-life married couple plays three different couples who check into the Plaza Hotel.
Parker and Broderick starred in a production in Boston in 2020. Its Broadway opening was delayed because of COVID.
This is the first time in 20 years that Parker and Broderick have shared the same stage.
