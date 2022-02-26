Watch CBS News

"Plaza Suite," starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, starts previews on Broadway

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

"Plaza Suite" begins previews on Broadway 00:44

NEW YORK -- Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick are back on Broadway.

Previews begin Friday night for "Plaza Suite" at the Hudson Theatre. It's a revival of Neil Simon's 1968 play.

The real-life married couple plays three different couples who check into the Plaza Hotel.

Parker and Broderick starred in a production in Boston in 2020. Its Broadway opening was delayed because of COVID.

This is the first time in 20 years that Parker and Broderick have shared the same stage.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 25, 2022 / 7:24 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.