Planet Harlem mural gets animated through augmented reality

NEW YORK - A popular Harlem mural is getting an update, bringing history lessons to life. Planet Harlem has become an interactive exhibit.

For more than a decade, visitors have admired the vision of vibrant characters who form Planet Harlem. Artist Paul Deo's design at the corner of West 126th Street and Malcolm X Boulevard attracts tourists and neighbors alike.

"A lot of people still have questions like, 'Who is this person? Who is that person?'" Deo admitted. "But now today, that person can actually answer them."

Anyone with a cell phone, iPad or augmented reality goggles can walk up to the mural, scan a QR code and interact with Harlem legends like Josephine Baker, Adam Clayton Powell and Zora Neale Hurston.

Eventually Deo's Harlem Anime animations will tell their stories through actor voiceovers, and the next step will incorporate artificial intelligence for an open dialogue.

Deo was also commissioned to come up with an augmented reality mural for Harlem Hospital, which he now envisions expanding into an interactive walk down 125th Street.

As he creates, he relates his new knowledge back to the community, leading AR classes online.

"Now AR glasses are really affordable, and more and more people are going to have it," Deo said, "and I just feel like our community sometimes is suspicious of new technologies ... and then their suspicion leads to us being left behind."

Even using paint and paper, Deo guides grade school students up to grandmothers through self-actualization portraits.

"It helps me to come out of myself, to tap into my creative side and amaze myself," said Rene Johnson, who joins classes at Hamilton Grange Senior Center. "It helps make the day go by."

"It's all the same lesson," said Deo. "Open up to your highest thoughts and allow that flow."

"I couldn't draw a straight line with a ruler," said Hamilton Grange student Clara McNeill, "but my teacher Deo, he was just so patient and said just play with the colors! And I did just that."

As we approach 100 years since the start of the Harlem Renaissance, Deo is set to spark a new wave of artistic energy in the neighborhood he calls home.

Deo is still fundraising to complete his project. To learn more, click here.

