All clear after smoke reported inside cabin of plane that landed at NYC's LaGuardia Airport, source says

NEW YORK -- Smoke was reported inside the cabin of a plane that landed Thursday morning at New York City's LaGuardia Airport.

Firefighters responded after crew members reported smelling the smoke, but did not find any signs of a fire, a source tells CBS New York.

Airport officials say the American Airlines flight from Chicago's O'Hare Airport landed safely around 9:30 a.m.

Passengers were removed from the plane, and no injuries were reported.

Officials say the situation is under control, and other flights are not impacted.

On Wednesday night, another American Airlines plane that took off from John F. Kennedy International Airport was forced to make an emergency landing in Boston due to a cracked windshield.

The airline said that aircraft was taken out of service to be inspected by its maintenance team.

