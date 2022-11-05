Watch CBS News
Local News

Small plane makes emergency landing in Long Island cemetery

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

WEST BABYLON, N.Y. -- A plane made an emergency landing in a Long Island cemetery Saturday.

It happened just before 2 p.m. at Beth Moses Cemetery in West Babylon.

The twin-engine plane was near Republic Airport in Farmingdale when the pilot reported engine trouble, then made an emergency landing.

The pilot and a passenger aboard the plane were taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 5, 2022 / 6:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.