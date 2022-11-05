Small plane makes emergency landing in Long Island cemetery

WEST BABYLON, N.Y. -- A plane made an emergency landing in a Long Island cemetery Saturday.

It happened just before 2 p.m. at Beth Moses Cemetery in West Babylon.

The twin-engine plane was near Republic Airport in Farmingdale when the pilot reported engine trouble, then made an emergency landing.

The pilot and a passenger aboard the plane were taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.