Small plane makes emergency landing in Long Island cemetery
WEST BABYLON, N.Y. -- A plane made an emergency landing in a Long Island cemetery Saturday.
It happened just before 2 p.m. at Beth Moses Cemetery in West Babylon.
The twin-engine plane was near Republic Airport in Farmingdale when the pilot reported engine trouble, then made an emergency landing.
The pilot and a passenger aboard the plane were taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.