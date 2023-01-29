Watch CBS News
FAA: Single-engine plane crashes during take-off at Hartford airport

HARTFORD, Conn. -- A small plane crashed Saturday at an airport in Connecticut.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the single-engine plane crashed around 3:30 p.m. during take-off at Hartford-Brainard Airport in Hartford.

The pilot was reportedly the only person aboard the plane and was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

First published on January 28, 2023 / 9:40 PM

