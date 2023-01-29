FAA: Single-engine plane crashes during take-off at Hartford airport

HARTFORD, Conn. -- A small plane crashed Saturday at an airport in Connecticut.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the single-engine plane crashed around 3:30 p.m. during take-off at Hartford-Brainard Airport in Hartford.

The pilot was reportedly the only person aboard the plane and was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.