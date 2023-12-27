Watch CBS News
Plane carrying migrants from Texas to New York diverted to Philadelphia, city says

By Alexandra Simon

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A plane transporting migrants to New York's JFK International Airport was diverted to Philadelphia Tuesday night due to weather.

Laila Sadat, a spokesperson for the city and Mayor Jim Kenney, confirmed late Tuesday that an Eastern Airlines flight departing from Texas landed in Philadelphia, and it's believed that some or all passengers on board were migrants.

"We are working to assist them in reaching their final destination," Sadat said in an email.

According to the flight tracker website FlightAware, the plane bound for New York departed from El Paso just after 1 p.m. on Dec. 26. The flight path shows the plane flew to New York before turning south and landing in Philadelphia around 7:31 p.m.

First published on December 27, 2023 / 6:26 AM EST

