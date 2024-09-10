Caught on video: Suspect urinates on Long Island family's door, yells antisemitic slurs

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. - Nassau County police shared video of a troubling incident that's left a Long Island neighborhood unsettled.

A Jewish family was targeted, and the disturbing incident is being investigated as a hate crime.

The homeowners awakened at 1:30 a.m. Sunday to a disturbance on their front porch. Surveillance video shows a man exposing himself and urinating all over the front porch, front door and Ring camera, and then shouting antisemitic slurs.

The family was so disturbed they rushed the video straight to police.

"The reason we released that video is because we don't know who he is. We are going to let the world know who he is, and somebody can come forward. We will find him, and he will be arrested for the hate crime," Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.

Detectives say the suspect appears to be 18-20 years old, and may be part of a prank "scavenger hunt" involving ringing a doorbell.

"I did see the video, and I was horrified"

People in the neighborhood said theirs is a community of togetherness, with families of multiple religions and races living on the block saying they, and the victims, are filled with hurt and anxiety. They have many unanswered questions.

"I did see the video, and I was horrified. I hope they catch him and he gets the help he needs, because it is very sad," neighbor Ria Franceson said.

"We have a great community here. I've been here almost 30 years. You show me that video, I thought it was terrible," neighbor Diane Nason said.

"There has been a lot of antisemitism in this world, especially now. And we want to make sure we put it to bed and this doesn't happen again," Ryder said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.