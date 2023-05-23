Plainfield police say Hubbard School bus involved in crash; 4 injured

PLAINFIELD, N.J. - A school bus was involved in an accident Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m. at Randolph Road and Field Avenue in Plainfield.

Chopper 2 Flying Chopper 2 is checking out stories and traffic around our area, including a report of a crash involving a school bus in Plainfield, N.J.

Police said a rideshare vehicle apparently went through a stop sign, striking the bus, which was from the Hubbard School.

Two children on the bus suffered minor injuries. Two adults in the rideshare vehicle were also injured.

There were 25 kids and five adults total involved in the crash.