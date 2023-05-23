Watch CBS News
Local News

Plainfield police say Hubbard School bus involved in crash; 4 injured

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

15 hurt in bus crash at JFK Airport
15 hurt in bus crash at JFK Airport 01:06

PLAINFIELD, N.J. - A school bus was involved in an accident Tuesday afternoon. 

It happened around 2 p.m. at Randolph Road and Field Avenue in Plainfield

Chopper 2 Flying

Chopper 2 is checking out stories and traffic around our area, including a report of a crash involving a school bus in Plainfield, N.J. Fly along, and let us know where you're watching from. Stream more local news on CBS News New York: https://cbsn.ws/420MVu9

Posted by CBS New York on Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Police said a rideshare vehicle apparently went through a stop sign, striking the bus, which was from the Hubbard School. 

Two children on the bus suffered minor injuries. Two adults in the rideshare vehicle were also injured. 

There were 25 kids and five adults total involved in the crash. 

First published on May 23, 2023 / 2:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.