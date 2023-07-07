Police: Justin Surofsky accused of breaking into home, sexually assaulting woman

Arrest made after home invasion, sexual assault in Piscataway

Arrest made after home invasion, sexual assault in Piscataway

Arrest made after home invasion, sexual assault in Piscataway

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Police in New Jersey arrested a man accused in a violent home invasion.

Twenty-six-year-old Justin Surofsky is accused of breaking into a woman's home and sexually assaulting her.

It happened Thursday in Piscataway in Middlesex County.

Sources say the victim was elderly and uses a wheelchair.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

"What I can say is I can't fathom why an individual would do something like they did to that individual. It's just downright sick," Piscataway Mayor Brian C. Wahler said.

Police say neighbors' surveillance video helped them identify the suspect.

He faces a long list of charges, including sexual assault, attempted murder and kidnapping.