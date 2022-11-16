Piscataway High School students create traps targeting invasive spotted lanternflies

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Spotted lanternflies, the invasive pests you've probably come across, are now laying their eggs to get ready to hatch in the spring.

Experts say the only way to control them is to kill them, so a group of New Jersey students are taking matters into their own hands, sharing their efforts with CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis.

"They were everywhere, and they were a nuisance," Piscataway High School senior Vir Patel said.

Spotted lanternfly sightings have become common, along with this reaction to them.

READ MORE: Spotted lanternflies exploding across New York and New Jersey

Patel says he started reading about the impact of the invasive species, especially on agriculture.

"They're spreading rapidly throughout New Jersey, and they're having a really big impact to the community," he said.

Compelled to do something about it, he turned to fellow leaders of the Science National Honor Society.

"I noticed it as an opportunity for our students, who are dedicated students of sciences, to actually really expand and actually have real world application skills," Piscataway High School junior Sarathy Selvam said.

Together, the group created traps to target the pests using household items -- no pesticides or chemicals.

"We're just using basic behaviors of lanternflies and taking that as our advantage," Piscataway High School senior Ananya Guntur said.

First, going to where they're commonly found, then, since the pests like to crawl up tree trunks to feed higher up, placing mesh in a way that directs the lanternflies into plastic bags or water jugs where they become trapped.

"It's also designed so other bugs don't get caught in and they can also go around," Patel said.

Six traps, in just three weeks, are already yielding results.

"We're looking right at the work we've done and it's the most gratifying thing ever," Piscataway High School senior Arya Patel said.

The teens are giving thanks to an expert with Branchburg Public Schools who came to help and their advisor, who says they're taking away more than just bugs.

"I think one thing they learn is don't be afraid to try new things, go out there and see how they work ... Just a couple of high school students can make a difference," Science National Honor Society advisor Janet Mrotek said.

It doesn't end here; the students are collecting data and plan to share it with the community to help expand their efforts.

From their research, the students also suggest targeting the eggs now.

For tips from expert on the best way to remove the eggs from trees in your yard before they hatch in the spring, click here.