Piscataway High School engineering team earns a spot in NASA's TechRise Challenge
PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- The sky is the limit for some Piscataway High School engineering students.
The school team just earned a spot in NASA's prestigious TechRise Challenge.
An experiment the students designed and built will be carried by a high-altitude balloon into a suborbital flight.
They plan to launch a measuring device to detect ozone levels in the stratosphere, as well as gauge the impact on agriculture on the ground.
The final project is due on May 5.
