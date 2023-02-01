Piscataway High School engineering team earns a spot in NASA's TechRise Challenge

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- The sky is the limit for some Piscataway High School engineering students.

The school team just earned a spot in NASA's prestigious TechRise Challenge.

An experiment the students designed and built will be carried by a high-altitude balloon into a suborbital flight.

They plan to launch a measuring device to detect ozone levels in the stratosphere, as well as gauge the impact on agriculture on the ground.

The final project is due on May 5.