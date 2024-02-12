Animal advocates complain pigeons are getting stuck and dying in net on Upper East Side sidewalk shed

Complaints about pigeons getting stuck in netting at Upper East Side building

NEW YORK -- A New York City animal rescue group says it's getting complaints that netting on a building's scaffolding appears to be trapping - and even killing - birds.

The Upper East Side building's management installed the netting to keep birds from nesting under the scaffolding, but it's having some unintended consequences.

Animal advocate Pyul Horbelt has been scouring the underside of the sidewalk shed, looking for and unfortunately finding pigeons.

"They're not completely sealing the holes, so there's gaps and the birds are getting in. They're making nests up here and the babies get caught," said Horbelt.

The netting was put up under the sidewalk shed at the Normandie Court apartment building on East 95th Street and Second Avenue.

It's meant to prevent pigeons from dropping "you know what" on the sidewalk and people below. But in recent weeks, animal rescuers and even the building's residents say they regularly see dead and trapped birds.

"I'm upset by it. It's killing innocent animals," said Allison Schorr.

Animal advocates have successfully rescued several baby pigeons from the nets. At least two birds were taken to the Wild Bird Fund, a wildlife rehabilitation center.

"Well, it was an unthinking situation. Yes, you want to have the pigeons leave this area, but you don't trap them to starve, to die of dehydration," said Rita McMahon, director of the Wild Bird Fund.

After we asked the Department of Buildings if the netting was up to code, a city inspector went to Normandie Court and found approved plans for the sidewalk shed did not include the netting.

DOB will be issuing violations to the building's management company, Ogden Cap Properties.

Animal rescuers said they would like to collaborate with the building's contractors to safely get the birds out before putting netting back up, hopefully with fewer gaps.

A representative for Normandie Court Apartments told CBS New York the pigeon problem was so bad before the netting went up, they were cited by the Department of Health.

Officials with the building said they're working toward a resolution.