Pictured: Suspect in stabbing in NJ TRANSIT bus stabbing
NEWARK, N.J. - New Jersey Transit Police have released photos of a man they're looking for in a stabbing on board an NJ TRANSIT bus in Newark.
Investigators say the stabbing happened on a 21 line bus at the Newark Penn Station stop on Dec. 5 of last year.
The man was last seen walking westbound on Raymond Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (973) 856-4043 or (800) 242-0236 and reference case # 2212L1354 with any information. Anonymous tips are welcome.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.