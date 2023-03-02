Watch CBS News
Pictured: Suspect in stabbing in NJ TRANSIT bus stabbing

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Man wanted for stabbing on NJ Transit bus
Man wanted for stabbing on NJ Transit bus 00:19

NEWARK, N.J. - New Jersey Transit Police have released photos of a man they're looking for in a stabbing on board an NJ TRANSIT bus in Newark.

Investigators say the stabbing happened on a 21 line bus at the Newark Penn Station stop on Dec. 5 of last year. 

The man was last seen walking westbound on Raymond Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (973) 856-4043 or (800) 242-0236 and reference case # 2212L1354 with any information. Anonymous tips are welcome.⁣⁣⁣  

First published on March 2, 2023 / 1:23 PM

