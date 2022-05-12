Pickup truck crashes into Long Island teen's bedroom, misses him by inches

WESTBURY, N.Y. -- A teenager and his family are thankful to be alive after a pickup truck plowed into their Long Island home in the middle of the night.

The truck slammed into the house in Westbury at around 1 a.m. Thursday and ended up in the backyard after crashing into the 13-year-old's bedroom.

"Confused and worried. I have to go to school, but I can't," Jayden Than told CBS2's Elijah Westbrook.

Despite the damage, Nassau County Police said no one was hurt. The truck missed Jayden by just inches.

"I was asleep and I woke up on my own. Nobody woke me up. The wall was broken. Everybody was walking around and I got up. I saw the guy who hit our house and he was like, 'Sorry, I don't know you guys,' and then he left," Jayden said.

"I was scared. I was holding him, I was crying," Jayden's mother Thu Than said. "I feel all his entire body, see if everything is OK. Because the whole closet was collapsed on the bed."

Based on the tire tracks left at the scene, it appears the truck driver made their way from Carmen Avenue then slammed into the Than family's home before stopping in their backyard.

"One feet closer and my son could've been gone," Than said. "I feel a lot better now that I see nothing is wrong with him."

Police said they arrested the driver a couple hours after the crash, not far from the home, which is unlivable according to Nassau County's code enforcement bureau.

The Thans said they'll stay with another family nearby. But that's the least of their worries - they're just thankful to be OK.

"It could've been a lot worse," Jayden said. "Glad I didn't die last night."