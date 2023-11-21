North Philadelphia shooting leaves 2 men dead, 5 hospitalized: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in North Philadelphia has left two men dead and five others hospitalized on Tuesday night, police said.

The shooting happened at the intersection of 6th Street and Allegheny Avenue at around 8:30 p.m., according to police.

Four men, including two who were pronounced dead, were taken to Temple University Hospital by police.

One man walked into Temple Hospital, another went to Episcopal Hospital and another man went to Einstein Medical Center, authorities said.

The conditions of the other five men are unknown at this time.

Police said several firearms were recovered from the scene and more than 70 shots were fired.

The shooting is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.