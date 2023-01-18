Watch CBS News
Mayor Eric Adams offers Philadelphia mayor vegan cheesecake in Eagles-Giants playoff bet

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- When sports teams go head-to-head in a big game, that often means a bet between city mayors with classic hometown favorite foods as prizes.

But for this weekend's playoff game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants, Mayor Eric Adams is thinking about something plant-based.

"I'm going to reach out to the mayor of Philadelphia, and I'm going to give him a vegan cheesecake," Adams said Tuesday.

Sources say no bet has been officially made yet with Philadelphia's mayor.

First published on January 17, 2023 / 7:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

