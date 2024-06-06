Trailer for LEGO animated Pharrell Williams biopic featuring Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg and more released

Pharrell Williams tells Gayle King about his skincare routine Pharrell Williams tells Gayle King about his skincare routine 01:18

The trailer for Pharrell Williams' upcoming biopic "Piece By Piece" has dropped like it's hot — and it doesn't look the way you might expect. The iconic producer will be voicing himself in animated LEGO form, accompanied by some A-list collaborators from his chart-topping career.

Gwen Stefani, Justin Timberlake, Jay-Z and Snoop Dogg are some of the guest stars from Williams' 30-year career that will feature in "Piece by Piece," with the trailer depicting a LEGO-ized version of Williams, Hugo and Snoop Dogg devising "Drop it Like it's Hot." The trailer also revealed the film would include new music from Williams.

Announced in January by Focus Features, the film was directed by Morgan Neville, who said in a statement that Williams had approached his five years ago with the idea for the biopic.

"When I had this crazy vision to tell this story through LEGO bricks, I couldn't have imagined a better partner than Morgan. He is a legend," Williams said in a statement. "Who would've thought that playing with these toys as a kid would evolve into a movie about my life? It's proof that anyone else can do it too."

Neville is primarily a documentary filmmaker who won an Oscar for his 2014 feature "20 Feet From Stardom," exploring the careers and lives of backup singers. As half of the foundational production duo The Neptunes, Williams has set the backdrop for some of music's greatest hits.

Formed in Virginia Beach in 1992 by childhood friends Williams and Chad Hugo, The Neptunes quickly rose to prominence, writing and producing for artists including Teddy Riley, The Clipse, Usher, Nelly and Britney Spears. Pharrell's iconic four-count instrumental opening tags chart-toppers from Kelis' "Milkshake" to Kendrick Lamar's "Alright" to Williams' own "Happy."

"Piece by Piece" will be released in theaters on October 11. You can watch the trailer below: