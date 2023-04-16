"Phantom of the Opera" closing Sunday after historic 35-year run on Broadway

NEW YORK -- "The Phantom of the Opera," Broadway's longest-running show, closes after more than three decades on Sunday.

After 35 years and nearly 14,000 performances on Broadway, "Phantom" is taking its final bow.

Many former cast members will be in the audience tonight as the iconic chandelier comes crashing down one last time.

As curtains fell Saturday night after the second-to-last performance, an emotional crowd refused to leave the Majestic Theatre. They showered the cast and crew with a 20-minute standing ovation and shouted for "one more song."

On Friday, Mayor Eric Adams thanked composer Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, "Phantom's" creator, with a Key to the City.

"Brought us so much joy, so much happiness," said Adams.

"Broadway is the reason that so many people come to New York and I felt very, very much a part of the community even though I'm British. But I still feel that this is the home of musicals and where I want to be," Lloyd Webber said.

American audiences had never seen anything like "Phantom", with its soaring score and glorious gothic staging, when the show debuted on Broadway in 1988.

"It was a very lavish, very sumptuous production with a huge orchestra, a huge cast, huge costumes and sets. So as an audience member coming into it, even if you didn't necessarily even speak the language, you could still get a wonderful theatrical experience out of it," said Adam Feldman, longtime theater critic of Time Out New York.

Howard McGillin played the title role in more than 2,500 performances over the course of 10 year, longer than anyone else in the show's history.

"I thought it would run forever, and I'm sad about it," said McGillin.

The show never fully recovered after the pandemic shut down Broadway. It prompted producers to announce its closing. Fans have flocked to shows ever since.

Luan Aronson, who played Christine in the 1990s, will be among those in the audience reliving the magic Sunday evening.

"It's embedded. It's part of my entire makeup as a person. Yeah, here's Sarah about to sing her high E, like you feel it ... It becomes an embedded memory, which is wonderful," said Aronson.

The final performance is at 5 p.m. Sunday.