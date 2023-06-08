Long Island business owner Peter Moloney arrested for alleged role in Jan. 6 attack
BAYPORT, N.Y. -- A Long Island business owner has been arrested for his alleged role in the January 6 attack at the United States Capitol.
Prosecutors say 58-year-old Peter Moloney sprayed wasp killer bug spray at police and attacked journalists.
He faces several charges, including civil disorder and assaulting police officers.
Moloney is a Bayport resident and owns several funeral homes.
He was released on $100,000 bond.
In a statement, Moloney Funeral Homes said his alleged actions do not reflect the core values of the business.
