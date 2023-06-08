Watch CBS News
Local News

Long Island business owner Peter Moloney arrested for alleged role in Jan. 6 attack

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Long Island business owner arrested for alleged role in Capitol attack
Long Island business owner arrested for alleged role in Capitol attack 00:28

BAYPORT, N.Y. -- A Long Island business owner has been arrested for his alleged role in the January 6 attack at the United States Capitol.

Prosecutors say 58-year-old Peter Moloney sprayed wasp killer bug spray at police and attacked journalists.

He faces several charges, including civil disorder and assaulting police officers.

Moloney is a Bayport resident and owns several funeral homes.

He was released on $100,000 bond.

In a statement, Moloney Funeral Homes said his alleged actions do not reflect the core values of the business.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 7, 2023 / 8:42 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.